SZA and Justin Timberlake’s brand new song for Trolls World Tour has just been revealed via a music video, and you can check it out above. Timberlake’s song Can’t Stop the Feeling for the original Trolls, of course, ended up becoming a pop culture phenomenon, even earning a Best Original Song nomination at the Oscars. Will this new number find similar success? Time will tell. Trolls: World Tour opens everywhere this April.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in Trolls World Tour, an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.