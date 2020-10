TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Snap, snap! MGM has released the first poster for next year’s Addams Family 2, which you can check out below. It’s extremely similar to the character poster for Wednesday Addams for the 2019 film, except that she notably no longer has nooses for pigtails (did someone complain about that sight gag?). The Addams Family got mixed reviews, but it turned out to be quite profitable, earning nearly $100 million domestically against a modest budget. Addams Family 2 opens everywhere Halloween 2021.