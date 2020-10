TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

In news that won’t be surprising to many given the current state of the industry, Jurassic World: Dominion has been pushed back an entire year from its original summer 2021 date, and will now open June 10 2022. On the bright side, a first poster for the film including a listing of the full cast has been released, which you can check out below. Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion has been halted for two weeks amid positive COVID-19 testing on location.