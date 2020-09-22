Evolve with the first trailer to The Croods: A New Age

Universal and DreamWorks Animation have released the first trailer to The Croods: A New Age, which can be viewed above. The sequel to 2013 hit finds the prehistoric cave family forced to find a new home. Though they find a seemingly idyllic paradise, it’s already home to the highly evolved Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”). Needless to say, it’s not long before the differing cultures and social anxieties cause tensions between the cave family and the modern family.

Original cast members Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Randy Thorn, and Chris Sanders return to reprise their respective roles of Grug Crood, Eep Crood, Guy, Ugga Crood, Thunk Crood, Gran, Sandy Crood, and Guy’s pet sloth Belt. Joining the cast are Peter Dinklage as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn Betterman.

The film is directed by Joel Crawford, making his theatrical directing debut after having previously directed the Trolls Holiday television special. The Croods: A New Age will get prehistoric in theaters on November 25.