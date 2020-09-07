TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Jackson Publick, creator of the long-running and popular adult swim series The Venture Bros., announced through Twitter today that the series had been cancelled.

Unfortunately, it’s true: #VentureBros has been canceled. We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago, while we were writing what would have been season 8. We thank you, our amazing fans, for 17 years of your kind (and patient) attention. And, as always, We Love You. — Jackson Publick (@jacksonpublick) September 7, 2020

Publick, whose real name is Christopher McCulloch, was confirming what was initially seen as a cryptic Twitter post by Ken Plume, author of Go Team Venture! The Art and Making of The Venture Bros., listing the show when responding to a general question asked to name a show that had been “unnecessarily been cancelled”.

Fan responses to Plume’s post displayed how taken aback they were as the show had not been announced as having been cancelled beforehand. The show also had a notorious habit of spending years between seasons, on multiple occasions taking a 2-3 year hiatus before returning. However, with Publick’s confirmation, The Venture Bros. will have ended after 81 episodes across 7 seasons with the last having aired on October 7, 2018.