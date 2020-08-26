TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Critical Role Productions have released the latest behind-the-scenes video on the making of the forthcoming animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina. This featurette takes a look at how the show’s setting, the continent of Tal’Dorei in the world of Exandria, is being visualized for animation by the production studio Titmouse. Spotlighted are art director Arthur Loftis and supervising director Sung Jin Ahn.

Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina is the upcoming animated series adaptation of the popular live broadcasts of Dungeons & Dragons gaming sessions played by animation voice actors. The series will stream on Amazon Prime with backers of the original Kickstarter campaign receiving first access to the first season, tentatively rescheduled to sometime in 2021.