The Comic-Con trailer for the remainder of Season 2 of DuckTales is here, and it gives fans plenty to be excited about, including the introduction of wacky caveduck Bubba from the original cartoon. The acclaimed reboot returns to Disney Channel later this year.

What will happen to Donald? Did Louie turn into a cat? Will Glomgold join up with the Beagle Boys? Is Magica back? Will Earth survive a Moon invasion? And is that…Darkwing Duck??

Strap in for high-flying adventures with Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire, Scrooge McDuck, and his mischief-making triplet grandnephews; Huey, Dewey and Louie. After a long overdue family reunion reunites Scrooge with his nephew Donald Duck, grandnephews and epic past, the family of ducks dive into a life more exciting than they could have ever imagined. Intrigued by the wonder of McDuck Manor, the triplets along with Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby, learn of long-kept family secrets from Scrooge’s epic past, sending the family on daring escapades around the world!