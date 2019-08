TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Sony’s The Angry Birds Movie 2 is now playing in 3,869 theatres according to Box Office Mojo. The film is doing well with the critics, earning 73% at Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Like its non-aerodynamic title characters, The Angry Birds Movie 2 takes improbable yet delightfully entertaining flight, landing humorous hits along the way.”