The brand new trailer for The Addams Family is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The preview is expected to play on the big screen with Dora and the Lost City of Gold this weekend. As an aside, this isn’t the first time the Addams have been animated, as they were the stars of two separate cartoon shows, both produced by Hanna-Barbera. The anticipated release arrives in theaters this October.

Get ready to snap your fingers! The first family of Halloween, the Addams Family, is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.