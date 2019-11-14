TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Frozen II is set to break box office records when it opens next week, which means there’s been an onslaught of new trailers that seek to be attached to screenings of it. The latest is the second preview for Trolls: World Tour, which sees Poppy and Branch being trolled by a electric guitar-wielding villains who wants to destroy all other musical genres. Trolls: World Tour is set to begin its world tour next April.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.