TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Among the many goodies during Disney’s feature film panel at Disney D23 yesterday was an extended look at Pixar’s Onward. In addition to getting greeted by the films stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, fans were also treated to roughly eight minutes of footage from the film. The studio also released a brand new image from the movie, as well as a new teaser poster which was given to guests after the panel. You can check them both out below, and see Onward in theaters next March.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, Disney and Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University. Onward releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.



