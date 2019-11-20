The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were revealed today. Winners will be announced on January 26th. Nods of note include:

Best Pop Vocal Album:
The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)
Rocketman — Taron Egerton
Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)
A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer
Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Game Of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer
Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:
The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); from Toy Story 4
Girl In The Movies — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); from Dumplin’
I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); from A Star Is Born
Spirit — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); from The Lion King
Suspirium — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); from Suspiria

Best Instrumental Composition:
Begin Again — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
Crucible For Crisis — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
Walkin’ Funny — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Blue Skies — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
Hedwig’s Theme — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
La Novena — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
Moon River — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)