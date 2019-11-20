TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were revealed today. Winners will be announced on January 26th. Nods of note include:

Best Pop Vocal Album:

• The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé

• When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish

• Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

• No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran

• Lover — Taylor Swift

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

• The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)

• Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)

• Rocketman — Taron Egerton

• Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)

• A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

• Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer

• Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

• Game Of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

• The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer

• Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

• The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); from Toy Story 4

• Girl In The Movies — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); from Dumplin’

• I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); from A Star Is Born

• Spirit — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); from The Lion King

• Suspirium — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); from Suspiria

Best Instrumental Composition:

• Begin Again — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

• Crucible For Crisis — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

• Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

• Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

• Walkin’ Funny — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

• Blue Skies — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

• Hedwig’s Theme — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)

• La Novena — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

• Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)

• Moon River — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)