The nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards were revealed today. Winners will be announced on January 26th. Nods of note include:
Best Pop Vocal Album:
• The Lion King: The Gift — Beyoncé
• When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go — Billie Eilish
• Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande
• No. 6 Collaborations Project — Ed Sheeran
• Lover — Taylor Swift
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:
• The Lion King: The Songs — (Various Artists)
• Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood — (Various Artists)
• Rocketman — Taron Egerton
• Spider-man: Into The Spider-Verse — (Various Artists)
• A Star Is Born — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:
• Avengers: Endgame — Alan Silvestri, composer
• Chernobyl — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
• Game Of Thrones: Season 8 — Ramin Djawadi, composer
• The Lion King — Hans Zimmer, composer
• Mary Poppins Returns — Marc Shaiman, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
• The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton); from Toy Story 4
• Girl In The Movies — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton); from Dumplin’
• I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper); from A Star Is Born
• Spirit — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé); from The Lion King
• Suspirium — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke); from Suspiria
Best Instrumental Composition:
• Begin Again — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch & The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)
• Crucible For Crisis — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)
• Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
• Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite — John Williams, composer (John Williams)
• Walkin’ Funny — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
• Blue Skies — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)
• Hedwig’s Theme — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter & John Williams)
• La Novena — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
• Love, A Beautiful Force — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts & Temple University Studio Orchestra)
• Moon River — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)