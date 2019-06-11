TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

As previously announced, Disney has launched a new trailer to the highly-anticipated Frozen II, which can be seen above. The epic sequel to the highest grossing animated feature of all-time world-wide appears will center more on Elsa’s powers, in particular why she has them and how they may be the key to protecting her kingdom of Arendelle. The new trailer sees a little more of Olaf as well as Kristoff’s adoptive family the Trolls.

Directed once again by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck with the screenplay by Allison Schroeder, the film will see the return of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad as Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, and Olaf respectively and will include series newcomers Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown. Frozen II will be released “For The First Time In Forever” on November 22.