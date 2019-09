TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The trailer for Season 2 of Disenchantment is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. From the creators of The Simpsons, the series is something of a parody of the fantasy genre, most notably HBO’s mega-hit Game of Thrones (if you need further proof of that, just look at the poster below). Disenchantment returns to Netflix September 20th.