She may have sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Black Widow, who will (finally) be getting her very own movie next summer. Disney and Marvel have officially kicked off the marketing campaign today with a thrilling first trailer, which you can watch in the player above. The film will serve as a prequel to Avengers: Infinity War, exploring the complicated past of the fan favorite character. Black Widow opens everywhere May 1st.