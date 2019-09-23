TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Disney as released the latest trailer to the highly-anticipated Frozen II, which can be viewed in the video above. As first aired on Good Morning America, the trailer reveals just a little more about the film’s narrative. A mysterious force threatens the kingdom of Arendelle and it may be connected to the magic Elsa possesses. Along with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she journeys north to an enchanted forest and dark seas seeking answers and the source of a voice calling to her. The sequel to the highest grossing Walt Disney Animation Studios feature of all-time will venture “Into The Unknown” on November 22.