TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The first clip from Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. The fanboy-friendly crossover film arrives on disc June 4th.

Batman Vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles finds Gotham City reaching new levels of danger when Shredder joins forces with Ra’s al Ghul to enact a nefarious plan – leading to the team-up of the Dark Knight and the Turtles to combat the combined might of the Foot Clan and League of Assassins!