TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Tonight’s the big night! The winners of the 91st Annual Academy Awards will be revealed this evening.

And we’ll be here covering it as part of our annual Oscar event, now in its 15th year!

Join us at 7:30pm ET for a live chat during the Oscar telecast in the Animated Views forum where you can join the AV staff and other readers as we discuss the people, the story-lines, and the awards.

If you entered our contest (for a chance to win a $50 Amazon of Fandango gift card!), you can view or print a PDF of all the nominees and your picks to check how you’re doing at home. You can also follow along during the show as we track the results of the contest online live as each award is announced. A new feature this year: you can see what your fellow competitors chose in each category by moving your mouse over the grid!

Want a sneak peek at who might be taking home the trophies tonight? Here are the the consensus picks in each category according to people who entered our contest!

