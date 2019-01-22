TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A new TV spot for Detective Pikachu is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. In addition to some jokes not seen in the previous trailer, it also introduces another classic Pokemon character. Starring Ryan Reynolds, Pikachu hits the big screen May 10th.

Detective Pikachu begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.