TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Surprise news today as Disney has just announced that the upcoming Maleficent sequel will arrive much earlier than expected. Previously announced for a May 2020 theatrical debut, the fantasy film will now arrive in theaters on October 18th of this year. The follow-up also now has the official title of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (which is somewhat curious considering the last movie was more or less about establishing that she was actually good), along with a new poster which you can check out below.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen Aurora, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.