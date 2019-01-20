TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

Fandango has revealed three beautiful posters for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and you can check them all out below. The gallery—which spans over the trilogy of movies–was done by famed artist Drew Struzen, who hasn’t done a poster since the one sheet for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie opens everywhere February 22nd, but Fandango will be offering free screenings at select theaters on February 2nd.