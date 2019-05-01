TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

A sneak peek clip of Disney Channel’s upcoming cartoon series Amphibia is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. It is one of two new fantasy-focused animated shows coming to the cable channel this year. Amphibia is reported to premiere sometime later this summer.

After stealing a mysterious music box, 13-year-old, Anne Boonchuy (Brenda Song) is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland full of talking frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform from monster to hero and discover the first true friendship of her life!