Trailer for upcoming My Little Pony holiday special arrives

The trailer for the upcoming My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic holiday special BEST GIFT EVER! is now online. It marks the first time the popular series has produced a TV special that wasn’t for its “human” Equestria Girls spin-off. It premieres October 27th (which is pretty early to air a Christmas special) on Discovery Family.

It’s the holiday season and the pony friends are galloping through Equestria on an adventure to find the BEST. GIFT. EVER. for each other! “To find the perfect gift before the night ends, they’ll need a little help and some special new friends.”