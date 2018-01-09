Teen Titans Go! To the Movies gets a poster, trailer tease

The first poster for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies has been revealed, along with a trailer tease for the film. The full trailer debuts online tomorrow and is expected to be shown on the big screen with Paddington 2 this Friday. Teen Titans Go! blasts its way into theaters this July.

When the Teen Titans go to the big screen, they go big! “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” finds our egocentric, wildly satirical Super Heroes in their first feature film extravaganza—a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers.

It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies—everyone but the Teen Titans, that is! But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously Super-Villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line!

Will Arnett (“The LEGO® Batman Movie”) and Kristen Bell (“Frozen”) lend their voices to the first-ever big-screen version of DC Entertainment and Cartoon Network’s animated TV show, which also stars Greg Cipes (TV’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) as Beast Boy, Scott Menville (TV’s “Spider-Man”) as Robin, Khary Payton (“The Walking Dead”) as Cyborg, Tara Strong (the “My Little Pony” franchise) as Raven, and Hynden Walch (TV’s “Adventure Time with Finn & Jake”) as Starfire, reprising their roles from the series.

The film is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Peter Rida Michail, from a screenplay by Michael Jelenic and Horvath, based on characters from DC. Michail, Will Arnett and Peggy Regan are producing, with Sam Register, Jelenic and Horvath serving as executive producers. Apart from Arnett, all are “Teen Titans GO!” series contributors.

Set to release on July 27, 2018, “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.