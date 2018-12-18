TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the films shortlisted in several categories for consideration at the upcoming 91st Oscars.

The ten films still in the running for Best Visual Effects are:

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen

The ten films remaining from the eighty-one that originally qualified for Best Animated Short are:

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends

In addition, several animated and visual effects heavy films are on the shortlists for music awards.

For Best Original Score:

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice

And for Best Original Song:

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Treasure from Beautiful Boy

All The Stars from Black Panther

Revelation from Boy Erased

Girl In The Movies from Dumplin’

We Won’t Move from The Hate U Give

The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns

Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns

Keep Reachin’ from Quincy

I’ll Fight from RBG

A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet

OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You

Shallow from A Star Is Born

Suspirium from Suspiria

The Big Unknown from Widows

Final nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The Oscar ceremony will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019.