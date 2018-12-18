The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the films shortlisted in several categories for consideration at the upcoming 91st Oscars.
The ten films still in the running for Best Visual Effects are:
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen
The ten films remaining from the eighty-one that originally qualified for Best Animated Short are:
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
In addition, several animated and visual effects heavy films are on the shortlists for music awards.
For Best Original Score:
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
And for Best Original Song:
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Treasure from Beautiful Boy
All The Stars from Black Panther
Revelation from Boy Erased
Girl In The Movies from Dumplin’
We Won’t Move from The Hate U Give
The Place Where Lost Things Go from Mary Poppins Returns
Trip A Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns
Keep Reachin’ from Quincy
I’ll Fight from RBG
A Place Called Slaughter Race from Ralph Breaks the Internet
OYAHYTT from Sorry to Bother You
Shallow from A Star Is Born
Suspirium from Suspiria
The Big Unknown from Widows
Final nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The Oscar ceremony will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019.