Oscar Night 2018

Tonight’s the night! Oscar statuettes will be bestowed on lucky filmmakers this evening at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Hopefully you entered our Oscar Contest for a chance to win a $50 Amazon of Fandango gift card. If so, you can view or print a PDF of all the nominees and your picks to check how you’re doing while watching the show at home. We’ll also be tracking the results online live as each award is announced so you can see how your score is standing up to everyone else.

Whether you entered the contest or not, be sure to join us at 7:30pm ET tonight during the Oscar telecast in the Animated Views chat room where you can join the AV staff and your forum friends as we discuss the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards.

The Academy isn’t the only one honoring the year’s best. We too have taken a look back on the good, the bad and the ugly in our 2017 Review of the Year! We also reveal your picks for last year’s best animated films.

Until tonight, here’s a peek at who might be taking home some hardware this evening. The following is the consensus picks in each category according to readers who entered our contest: