Incredibles 2 passes $600 million mark at box office

Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 made history this weekend by becoming the first animated movie to ever cross the $600 million mark at the domestic box office, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The milestone comes following Disney expanding the blockbuster’s release by more than 1,800 screens for the Labor Day holiday. For those keeping score, Incredibles 2–currently with a total of $601 million–has eclipsed the entire initial box office take of Titanic, and is also the fourth biggest superhero movie ever, behind only Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers. Incredibles 2 has yet to see if it can dethrone Queen Elsa, however, as Frozen still remains the highest grossing animated film of all time.

