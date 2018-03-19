





Fox cancels Isle of Dog’s wide release; will only open film on 27 screens SEE UPDATE If you were excited about seeing Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs this weekend, you might be in for a disappointment. Box Office Mojo is reporting that Fox has officially cancelled the film’s wide release, and will instead be releasing the quirky comedy on only 27 screens nationwide. The reasons for the decision are unknown, though Dogs was always going to be a tough sell as mainstream entertainment, with a PG-13 rating and unusual concept. The good news is that the movie has been scoring well with critics so far, so it’s possible it might see a theatrical expansion later. Isle of Dogs opens in limited release this Friday, where it will play alongside Sherlock Gnomes and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

