Newsby James, March 20, 2018
UPDATE: Isle of Dogs is getting a wide release in the coming weeks

Someone working with Fox Searchlight on Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs has confirmed that despite an earlier story we posted, the film will be getting a wide release. Like many independent, art-house, or foreign films, Isle of Dogs will open on a limited number of screens before going wide in later weeks. Beginning this weekend, the film will be at 27 theatres in 6 markets. In the following weeks that number will ramp up to approximately 1,500 theatres in 100 markets. Animated Views apologies for any confusion.

