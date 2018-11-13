TWITTER FACEBOOK PINTEREST INSTAPAPER EMAIL PRINT

In a bit of an unorthodox move, Disney has released a second teaser trailer for Toy Story 4 only a day after the first one, this time introducing the new characters Ducky and Bunny. The duo will be voiced by longtime comedy team Keegen-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

Woody’s journey in Toy Story 4 includes a visit to a carnival where he meets Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won. But when their plans are rudely interrupted by Woody and his friends, they find themselves on an unexpected adventure with a group of toys who have no idea what it feels like to be tacked to a prize wall.

“Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who voice Ducky and Bunny, are two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” said director Josh Cooley. “Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

In addition to the new preview, you can also check out a new set of posters below. Toy Story 4 opens June 21st, 2019.