Newsby Dacey, May 5, 2018
Avengers continue to blast away box office competition

Avengers: Infinity War is continuing to absolutely dominate the box office, earning an estimated $31 million yesterday, Box Office Mojo is reporting. The event film is now tracking for a second weekend of around $120 million, which would bring its total past $400 million after only ten days of release. In more good new for Marvel, Black Panther has been enjoying a box office boost thanks to Infinity War’s massive success, and should eventually make it past the $700 million mark. Check back later for the full weekend results.

