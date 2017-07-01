top-left
top-right
Animated Views logo


top-left
Newsby Dan, July 1, 2017
top-right
The Hobbit‘s Richard Armitage and Graham McTavish among announced cast for Netflix’s Castlevania

With the show a week away (Friday, July 7th) from premiering on Netflix, series producer Adi Shankar announced the primary cast for the anticipated Castlevania animated series through Facebook and subsequently his YouTube channel. He did so alongside actor Graham McTavish, who will be voicing the legendary antagonist Dracula. Also in the announcement, it was revealed that McTavish’s co-star in The Hobbit trilogy Richard Armitage will be voicing protagonist Trevor Belmont.

Back


bottom-left
bottom-right


bottom-left
bottom-right
back to top
Original content © 2003-2017 Animated Views.
All other copyrights belong to their respective owners.
Disclaimer

RSS Feed
Animated Views Feed | Just the News Feed