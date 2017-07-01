





The Hobbit‘s Richard Armitage and Graham McTavish among announced cast for Netflix’s Castlevania With the show a week away (Friday, July 7th) from premiering on Netflix, series producer Adi Shankar announced the primary cast for the anticipated Castlevania animated series through Facebook and subsequently his YouTube channel. He did so alongside actor Graham McTavish, who will be voicing the legendary antagonist Dracula. Also in the announcement, it was revealed that McTavish’s co-star in The Hobbit trilogy Richard Armitage will be voicing protagonist Trevor Belmont.

Share with your friends:



