Spirit “gets his name” in new Riding Free clip If you’ve always wanted to see Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron get named by a teenage girl, today is your lucky day! An extended new clip from Spirit: Riding Free shows the titular horse–who is apparently owned by a cowboy now–parting ways with his old master to have adventures with his new friend. The Netflix series, for better or for worse, will have all of the episodes of its first season available this Friday.

