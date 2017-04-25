top-left
Newsby Dacey, April 25, 2017
Frozen 2 coming to theaters November 2019

Though announced two years ago, there hasn’t been much news surrounding Frozen 2 since it was first greenlit by Disney. That changed today, as they officially announced a release date on Facebook. The sequel is set to arrive in theaters on November 27th, 2019, exactly six years after the original opened in 2013. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad are officially signed on to voice Anna, Elsa and Olaf, respectively. We’ll provide more details as they become available.

