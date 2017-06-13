top-left
top-right
Animated Views logo


top-left
Newsby Dan, June 13, 2017
top-right
Disney XD releases Star vs. The Forces of Evil season 3 intro (contains some spoilers)

Ahead of the third season premiere of Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Disney XD has released the highly anticipated new intro sequence via their Twitter account. The sequence was previously screened for attendees at April’s tribute exhibition and panel event at Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, CA and attempts to leak the footage caused outrage within the fanbase.

The first four episodes of the third season will air on July 15 as a two-hour special titled The Battle for Mewni. Episodes thereafter will air regularly sometime in the Fall.

CAUTION: The intro sequence may contain some spoilers, specifically to fans not fully caught up with the series.

Back


bottom-left
bottom-right


bottom-left
bottom-right
back to top
Original content © 2003-2017 Animated Views.
All other copyrights belong to their respective owners.
Disclaimer

RSS Feed
Animated Views Feed | Just the News Feed