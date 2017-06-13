Disney XD releases Star vs. The Forces of Evil season 3 intro (contains some spoilers)

Ahead of the third season premiere of Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Disney XD has released the highly anticipated new intro sequence via their Twitter account. The sequence was previously screened for attendees at April’s tribute exhibition and panel event at Gallery Nucleus in Alhambra, CA and attempts to leak the footage caused outrage within the fanbase.

The first four episodes of the third season will air on July 15 as a two-hour special titled The Battle for Mewni. Episodes thereafter will air regularly sometime in the Fall.

CAUTION: The intro sequence may contain some spoilers, specifically to fans not fully caught up with the series.