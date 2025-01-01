Animated Views' 2025 Oscar Contest

Welcome to Animated Views' 21st Oscar Event, featuring our annual contest and live chat during the show!

To kick things off, we're giving away your choice of either a $100 Amazon or Fandango gift card. All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 97th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 2nd, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

To enter, you must be a registered user of the Animated Views Forum. This allows us to easily verify your email address and to weed out spam. In addition to entering contests, membership also allows you to post in our forum and make comments on articles, but neither is ever required. We never give away or sell any of your information. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send any emails to members. Not a member? Registration is free and easy so sign-up now!

Once you're logged in, your username and email will appear on the ballot below. Click the checkbox next to your name to confirm the info is correct. If you need to make a change, check your forum profile.

(If you have issues with the ballot not automatically recognizing that you are logged in, please see this note.)

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 21 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Saturday, March 1st, at 11:59pm EST. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

After you've entered, discuss your predictions with other AV readers in our Oscar contest forum thread.

Then be sure to check out past contests and winners in our Oscar contest record book.

For the grand finale of the Event, join us for a live Oscar chat on March 2nd during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $100 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $100 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift card from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 100 American dollars (as of the time sent). Animated Views reserves the right to change which categories count for the contest in the rare event of technical problems.