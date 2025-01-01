Animated Views' 2025 Oscar Contest

Welcome to Animated Views' 21st Oscar Event, featuring our annual contest and live chat during the show!

To kick things off, we're giving away your choice of either a $100 Amazon or Fandango gift card. All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 97th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 2nd, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

To enter, you must be a registered user of the Animated Views Forum. This allows us to easily verify your email address and to weed out spam. In addition to entering contests, membership also allows you to post in our forum and make comments on articles, but neither is ever required. We never give away or sell any of your information. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send any emails to members. Not a member? Registration is free and easy so sign-up now!

Once you're logged in, your username and email will appear on the ballot below. Click the checkbox next to your name to confirm the info is correct. If you need to make a change, check your forum profile.

(If you have issues with the ballot not automatically recognizing that you are logged in, please see this note.)

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 21 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Saturday, March 1st, at 11:59pm EST. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

After you've entered, discuss your predictions with other AV readers in our Oscar contest forum thread.

Then be sure to check out past contests and winners in our Oscar contest record book.

For the grand finale of the Event, join us for a live Oscar chat on March 2nd during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $100 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $100 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift card from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 100 American dollars (as of the time sent). Animated Views reserves the right to change which categories count for the contest in the rare event of technical problems.

YOU ARE NOT LOGGED IN
Please sign in to the Animated Views Forum or register for an account in order to participate.

BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
BEST DIRECTOR
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown, James Mangold
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
I'm Still Here, Brazil
The Girl with the Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
El Mal from Emilia Pérez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
BEST FILM EDITING
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST SOUND
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
A Lien
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

You must be logged in to vote.