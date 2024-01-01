Animated Views' 2024 Oscar Contest

You're invited to our 20th Annual Oscar Event!

The festivities start with Animated Views giving away $50 worth of movies — your choice of either an Amazon gift card or a Fandango gift card — during our Oscar Contest. All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 10th, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

You must be a registered user of the Animated Views Forum. The reason for this requirement? It allows us to easily verify your email address and to weed out spambots. In addition to entering contests, membership also allows you to post in our forum or make comments on articles, but neither is ever required. We never give away or sell any of your information. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send any emails to members.

Not a member? Registration is free and easy so why not sign-up now!

Once you're logged in, your username and email will appear on the ballot below. Click the checkbox next to your name to confirm the info is correct. If you need to make a change, check your forum profile.

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 21 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Saturday, March 9th, at 11:59pm ET. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

After you've entered, discuss your predictions with other AV readers in our Oscar contest forum thread.

Then be sure to check out past contests and winners in our Oscar contest record book.

For the grand finale of the Event, join us for a live Oscar chat on March 10th during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift certificate from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent). Animated Views reserves the right to change which categories count for the contest in the rare event of technical problems.

YOU ARE NOT LOGGED IN
Please sign in to the Animated Views Forum or register for an account in order to participate.

BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
BEST DIRECTOR
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
May December
Maestro
Past Lives
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robot Dreams
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken from Barbie
It Never Went Away from American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST FILM EDITING
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
BEST SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

You must be logged in to vote.