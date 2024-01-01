Animated Views' 2024 Oscar Contest

You're invited to our 20th Annual Oscar Event!

The festivities start with Animated Views giving away $50 worth of movies — your choice of either an Amazon gift card or a Fandango gift card — during our Oscar Contest. All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 96th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 10th, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

You must be a registered user of the Animated Views Forum. The reason for this requirement? It allows us to easily verify your email address and to weed out spambots. In addition to entering contests, membership also allows you to post in our forum or make comments on articles, but neither is ever required. We never give away or sell any of your information. And other than a message to confirm your address (and another if you win!), we do not send any emails to members.

Not a member? Registration is free and easy so why not sign-up now

Once you're logged in, your username and email will appear on the ballot below. Click the checkbox next to your name to confirm the info is correct. If you need to make a change, check your forum profile.

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 21 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Saturday, March 9th, at 11:59pm ET. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

After you've entered, discuss your predictions with other AV readers in our Oscar contest forum thread.

Then be sure to check out past contests and winners in our Oscar contest record book.

For the grand finale of the Event, join us for a live Oscar chat on March 10th during the show. We'll be talking about the people, the fashions, the story-lines, and the awards, and also keeping tabs on who is leading in the contest throughout the night.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift certificate from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent). Animated Views reserves the right to change which categories count for the contest in the rare event of technical problems.