Animated Views is giving away $50 worth of movies — your choice of either an Amazon gift card or a Fandango gift card — during our 2022 Oscar Event! All you have to do is predict who is going to win at the 94th Annual Academy Awards (to be held on Sunday, March 27th, and televised on ABC). The person with the most correct picks will win!

When ready, you can make your predictions in each category on the ballot. Only the first 21 categories will count towards your score. For more information check out the tie-breaker procedures.

All entries must be received by Friday, March 25th, at 11:59pm ET. One entry per person please. If you send more than one entry, only the first one received will be counted. You can view and print your ballot any time on the ballot review page.

A live tally of the results will be posted online on Oscar night as each award is announced.

Prize includes: your choice of either a digital $50 Amazon gift card for the U.S. store, or a a digital $50 Fandango gift card for use in buying tickets at participating U.S. theatres. A redemption code from Amazon or Fandango will be emailed to the winner. Where possible, we may be able to send a gift certificate from an international version of Amazon if the winner prefers, but it will still be worth 50 American dollars (as of the time sent).

BEST PICTURE
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
BEST DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Drive My Car, Japan
Flee, Denmark
The Hand of God, Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom, Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World, Norway
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Be Alive from King Richard
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto
Down To Joy from Belfast
No Time To Die from No Time to Die
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST FILM EDITING
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick...BOOM!
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
BEST SOUND
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

