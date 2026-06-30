You are Not Alone with first trailer for Illumination’s latest

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters opens this week, and is faring extremely well with critics so far. So it makes sense for Universal to drop the first look at their next feature film to coincide with its release. Not Alone makes contact next April.

In his first-ever feature-length animated film, four-time Academy Award® nominee and Golden Globe and Actor Award winner Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme, Dune films) stars as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic who lives a quiet life alone.

Co-starring with Chalamet is Actor Award winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Emilia Pérez). Selena plays Fran, a brilliant astro-botanist who is developing the world’s first-ever plant-fueled rocket.

When Joe and Fran are brought together to prepare for the inaugural launch of this revolutionary rocket, there are immediate sparks, but neither is particularly adept at romance.

Life becomes more complicated when three aliens—tiny, unruly and adorable—take refuge in Joe’s home. Dunk, Welly and Shirm are on the interplanetary run from a zealous-yet-inept officer of the law named Zandro. The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety.

The aliens are voiced by renowned British comedic actors Rob Brydon (Barbie, The Trip), Diane Morgan (Cunk On series, Mandy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella, Jay Kelly) starring as Dunk, Welly and Shirm, and two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Office Romance) as officer Zandro. The film’s supporting voice includes Oscar winner Allison Janney (Minions & Monsters, The Diplomat) and Emmy winner Lamorne Morris (Fargo, Spider-Noir).