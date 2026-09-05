Confirming reports from earlier this year, Wildwood has officially been rated PG-13 according to an MPA press bulletin. What might be more surprising is how many reasons have been given for the rating, with the full explanation being “strong fantasy violence/bloody images, thematic material, suicide-related material, brief partial nudity and language.” This, of course, would indicate Wildwood isn’t intended for kids (and would also possibly explain why Laika chose to distribute it interpedently through Fathom), but theater chains aren’t behaving that way, as the trailer is currently playing before family-friendly outings like Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie and Coyote vs. Acme. Will parents end up accidentally taking their kids to a movie that’s too much for them? Time will tell. Wildwood opens this October.

How far would you go for those you love? Experience Wildwood, in theatres everywhere October 23. From the makers of Coraline, Wildwood is a sweeping, darkly magical adventure about Prue, a young girl who journeys into a hidden forest to rescue her younger brother. Along the way she encounters warring factions, extraordinary creatures, and a world unlike anything she’s ever known.