Another behind-the-scenes sneak peek for Wildwood has been released online, and you can check it out in the player above. The movie–which looks like a cross between The Chronicles of Narnia and Harry Potter–will be LAIKA’s first feature film since 2019’s The Missing Link. Wildwood is being directed by Travis Knight, who is also currently working on post production for the live-action Masters of the Universe outing. Wildwood is still without an official release date.