Wildwood is easily LAIKA’s most anticipated release since Coraline, and they’re riding on the hype with the release of a final trailer, which you can check out in the player above. As with the other previews, it simply looks stunning. In addition, a brand new poster has also been revealed, which you can check out below. In a recent column, Variety boldly predicted that Wildwood will be nominated for Best Picture at next year’s Academy Awards. That would make it only the fourth animated film to ever be recognized in that category.

Tickets on sale now at https://wildwoodmovie.com

Armies rise. Worlds collide. When Prue McKeel’s baby brother is taken into the mysterious forest beyond Portland, she sets out to bring him home and discovers a hidden world on the brink of war. From LAIKA, the studio behind Coraline, Kubo and the Two Strings, and ParaNorman, comes Wildwood, an epic new fantasy adventure directed by Travis Knight. Experience a world beyond your imagination, only in theatres October 23.