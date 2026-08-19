The full trailer for Laika’s much-anticipated Wildwood has finally been released online, and just like the previously released teaser, the scope on display here is absolutely massive. Although not “official” yet, it is also reportedly rated PG-13 and the longest stop-motion animated movie ever made. Wildwood–which is the studio’s first release in more than seven years–will be distributed as a Fathom Event this October.

How far would you go for those you love? From the makers of Coraline, Wildwood is a sweeping, darkly magical adventure about Prue, a young girl who journeys into a hidden forest to rescue her younger brother. Along the way she encounters warring factions, extraordinary creatures, and a world unlike anything she’s ever known.

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