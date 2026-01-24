DreamWorks Animation’s new animated short Wednesdays with Gramps has been made available on YouTube (under–sighs–the “Universal Kids” banner). It had been expected to be shown in theaters with Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie last year, but apparently got pulled for unknown reasons. The short has won acclaim during screenings at various film festivals, but wasn’t available to the public until this week.

When a teenage boy visits his Gramps at a seemingly mundane boring assisted living facility, he comes to find that they have much more in common than he thought. Wednesdays with Gramps is a story about connection, communication, and commonality, without say a word.