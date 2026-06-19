Pixar’s Toy Story 5 opens today in 4,425 theatres according to The Numbers. The film is a hit with critics, scoring a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Their consensus: “Proving that old toys can learn new tricks while reckoning with an era of endless screen time, Toy Story 5 largely sidesteps franchise fatigue by reaffirming that children everywhere still got a friend in these lovable characters”. Expect a huge weekend haul, with BoxOfficeReport predicting $173 million and Box Office Theory $158-180 million.