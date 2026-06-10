The full trailer for PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is now online, and you can check it out in the player above. Once again proving the ‘G’ rating is essentially dead, the movie has been rated PG despite being based on a preschool series. The Dino Movie stomps into theaters this August.

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol’s archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they’ve done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.