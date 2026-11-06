Warner Bros. Animation’s The Cat in the Hat opens today in 4,003 theatres, according to The Numbers. Things are not going well with the critics, with the film at 45% on the Tomatometer. Their consensus: “A high-energy sprint through the world imagined by Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat’s eagerness to please has some charm but could have benefitted from smaller stakes and a less frantic pace.” BoxOfficeReport predicts a second place weekend finish with $19 million. Box Office Theory projects a lower $12-17 million.