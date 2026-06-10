If you’ve been to any movies in theaters lately, chances are you’ve seen the teaser trailer for The Cat in the Hat. A lot. Now the movie finally has a new preview, this time actually telling viewers something about the plot. It will be the “first” theatrical film from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation (it’s worth noting they apparently aren’t counting The Day the Earth Blew Up when they make that claim), not to be confused with Warner Bros. Feature Animation, which shut its doors in 2003. The Cat in the Hat comes back to the big screen this November.

Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme. Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before.

In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos’s last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat! Starring alongside Hader are Xochitl Gomez, Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, and Paula Pell, and featuring Tiago Martinez, Giancarlo Esposito, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

The Cat in the Hat is directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni from their own screenplay, story by Caroline Williams, and produced by Daniela Mazzucato. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s first full-length feature film, The Cat in the Hat, comes to theaters and IMAX® across North America on November 6, 2026, and internationally beginning 4 November 2026. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures