We’ve been trying to “keepy uppy” with all of the news coming out of Disney D23 tonight (it’s a lot!), and perhaps the biggest surprise was Disney officially releasing an (extremely brief) teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated The Bluey Movie. Basically, it confirms previous reports that the film will use 3D animation instead of 2D (for some fans, this will take getting used to). “Get ready to meet your new neighbors” was also teased as a potential tagline–could this mean the introduction of new characters (according to supposed leaks, it’s a family of cats). The Bluey Movie arrives August 2027.