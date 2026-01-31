One of this past year’s most exciting developments in home video has been the introduction of Cartoon Logic to the collecting landscape. Label founder Thad Komorowski, well known in the film restoration community, first brought us a volume of Aesop’s Fables a few months ago, a disc which many collectors like myself found surprisingly entertaining and well-produced. Now Thad is back with a most unexpected volume of Paramount shorts from the Golden Age of Animation. Their Famous Studios was the successor of the Fleischer Studio, and used the same talent to produce slick, enjoyable cartoons, even if they didn’t quite reach the zenith of some of their contemporaries from other studios. Nevertheless, the best of the Famous Studios cartoons could stand tall with the rest, and Komorowski has partnered with Paramount Pictures Archives to bring fans the best of them in his Blu-ray release of The Famous Studios Champion Collection.

